STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives $45.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

STAA opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 0.86.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

