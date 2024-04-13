STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. STAG Industrial has a payout ratio of 166.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.02. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 37.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.