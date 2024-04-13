Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,125,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

