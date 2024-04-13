Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 32,604 shares changing hands.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

