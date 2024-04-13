Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0421

Status (SNT) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $163.31 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011601 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001280 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,717.14 or 1.00032778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011210 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,877,437,279 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,877,437,279.3323436 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04116658 USD and is down -15.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $13,423,220.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

