Stifel Nicolaus Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $27.50

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $27.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SGH

SMART Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.74.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,403 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $53,731.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,525 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,115.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,428 shares of company stock valued at $167,147 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.