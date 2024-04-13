Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,620,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.90. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

