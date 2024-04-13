StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $77,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $173,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

