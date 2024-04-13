StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.22.

Shares of DFS opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $131.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after buying an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

