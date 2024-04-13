StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.27.

JNPR opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $190,262.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,302 shares of company stock worth $8,005,602 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

