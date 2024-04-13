StockNews.com Downgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UI. Barclays reduced their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 3.7 %

Ubiquiti stock opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 201.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

