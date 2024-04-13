StockNews.com Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KBH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.11.

KB Home Stock Down 1.1 %

KB Home stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $2,749,631.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 412,021 shares of company stock valued at $24,954,977. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 32.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after purchasing an additional 305,820 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in KB Home by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 181,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 188.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 50,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 36.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

