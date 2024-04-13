StockNews.com Upgrades Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to “Buy”

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $143.11 on Thursday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349,344.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $2,233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,834 shares in the company, valued at $97,349,344.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944 over the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

