StockNews.com Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDG. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,137.73.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,220.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,033.27. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $741.74 and a 1-year high of $1,246.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total value of $3,608,613.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,617 shares of company stock worth $60,654,941. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

