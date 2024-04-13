StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.41.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.42.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
