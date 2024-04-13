Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 631,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 184,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,069. The firm has a market cap of $807.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $59.01.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $340,018 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.