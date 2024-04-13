Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,869,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 579,175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,614,000 after buying an additional 69,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,881,000 after buying an additional 424,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,960,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,565,000 after buying an additional 600,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

