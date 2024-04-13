Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Materials

Summit Materials Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $41.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.