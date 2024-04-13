SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunPower to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. SunPower has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $356.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,353,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,640,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,926,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,748 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 531,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

