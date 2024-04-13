Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $38.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $898.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,332,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,681. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $936.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $865.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.