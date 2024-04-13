Susquehanna Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $75.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $137,465,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $82,421,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,373,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

