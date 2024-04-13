Susquehanna Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $83.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.78.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

