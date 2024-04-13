SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Short Interest Down 23.1% in March

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIVPQ remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,917. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,876,000 after acquiring an additional 212,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,120,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SIVPQ

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.