T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned approximately 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCHP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2,097.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $462.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

