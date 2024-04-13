Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,620. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
