Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Short Interest Update

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,620. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,410.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tactile Systems Technology news, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,249 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $33,285.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,410.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $268,820. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,330.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.