Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Talos Energy by 111.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

