Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.70.

NYSE TRGP opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,776.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

