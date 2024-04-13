Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.08 and last traded at $38.06. Approximately 425,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 763,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TARS. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TARS

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 237,445 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $7,093,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.