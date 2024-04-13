Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Taylor Devices Trading Down 10.4 %

NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

About Taylor Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taylor Devices by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

