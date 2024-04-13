Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Taylor Devices Trading Down 10.4 %
NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. Taylor Devices has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.01.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 19.87%.
Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Devices
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.