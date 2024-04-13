Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSHA. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.