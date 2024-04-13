TD Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.36.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

