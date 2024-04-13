TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Saturday, April 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.30.

TEL stock opened at $142.98 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

