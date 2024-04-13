Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$88.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.60.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.14.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

