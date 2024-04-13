Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.10

Shares of Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares changing hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.
