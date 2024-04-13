Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.48

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.65. Telstra shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.

Telstra Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

About Telstra

(Get Free Report)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.