Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

