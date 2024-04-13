Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW) Short Interest Update

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenon Medical stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNONW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TNONW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Tenon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.