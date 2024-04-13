Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $196.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.81.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.69. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 10.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,475 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

