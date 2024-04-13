Tether 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99.78 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion and approximately $99.78 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 110,941,048,614 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,359,271,607 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

