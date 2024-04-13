TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 190.9% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 183.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 856,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 708.35 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TG Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.