The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 1,532,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,671. Cannabist has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

