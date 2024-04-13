The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Short Interest Update

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 521,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,868,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Cannabist from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBSTF
Cannabist Price Performance
Cannabist Company Profile
The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabist
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.