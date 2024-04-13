The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.