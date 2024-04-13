The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GUT opened at $5.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

