The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $250.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $257.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.36.

Boston Beer stock opened at $285.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $284.70 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,393.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

