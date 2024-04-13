The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $74.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bruker has a 12-month low of $53.79 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,414,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,301 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $5,593,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

