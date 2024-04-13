The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Raised to $120.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.94.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $384,816.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,135,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $784,493.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 4,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $384,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,135,150.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,715 shares of company stock worth $22,789,138. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

