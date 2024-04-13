The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.6% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
NYSE:PG traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $155.33. 6,770,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $163.14.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
