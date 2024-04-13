The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,813 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 15,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4,660.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 17,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

TJX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.42. 3,951,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,296. The stock has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.