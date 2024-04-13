The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %
TD opened at $56.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.7519 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
