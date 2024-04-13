Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.42. 19,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,858. The company has a market cap of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,345,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 362.5% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

